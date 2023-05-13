Mother’s Day is Sunday but there’s still time to find the perfect present for your mom.
But I would bet the house that none of my faithful readers will get a gift as unique as the one Watson made for Dear Daughter.
Faithful readers will recall Watson is my daughter’s half-Chihuahua, half-German Shepherd puppy, who likes to steal shoes, drool, run in circles and bark.
Yes, he’s quite a sight to behold — giant ears longer than his legs, a slobbery tongue, fur like a shepherd, a long wagging tail and sweet puppy dog eyes.
Because Watson tends to get into mischief when left alone, Dear Daughter sends him to doggy daycare while she works. (I’m rolling my eyes.)
In the past, this daycare brought in professional photographers to take and sell photos to the dog owners.
She has gotten suckered more than once into buying a photo package of her precious pup. And, of course, as Watson’s grandmother, I’m expected to hang these photos on my refrigerator.
Well, you won’t believe what the daycare did for Mother’s Day. The dogs painted pictures for their human moms with their tongues. Yes, with their tongues!
I first thought of Watson and the daycare floor entirely covered in paint.
Dear Daughter assured me that was not the case. I had to see it to believe it, so she sent me a video.
First they squirt three different colors of acrylic paint on a blank, white canvas. Careful not to disturb the paint, they wrap the canvas in a plastic bag and spread peanut butter all over it.
The dog is then allowed to unleash its peanut-butter passion, licking the bag clean — all the while smearing the paint around the canvas.
After the canvas sits for a day, they pull the tongue-created painting out of the bag.
Voila! You’ve got a canine masterpiece.
I found it difficult to believe the daycare workers would take that much time to paint with every dog.
Come to find out, Dear Daughter paid $20 for the licked painting.
When I asked if she was going to frame it and hang it up like all proud parents, she replied, “Of course I am. Who doesn’t want a painting from their furchild?”
If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t have believed it.
Watson’s painting is a mishmash of green, blue and yellow — nothing spectacular.
Dear Daughter disagreed.
“It’s magnificent!” she exclaimed. “He’s another Picasso.”
Good grief.
I guess true love comes in all forms. In this case, it’s puppy love.
Shelley Terry wonders, “What ‘pawesome’ activity will that doggy daycare think of next?” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
