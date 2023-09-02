Ashtabula County harbors provide recreational opportunities for residents, and tourists throughout the year.
Late summer is an especially active time as fishermen, and women, from all over northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, set up late-season fishing trips from Geneva State Park Marina, Lake Shore Park and Conneaut marinas.
The boating community in Conneaut shares the area with wildlife that center around the lagoon on the western part of the harbor.
Wildlife is also very evident at, and around, the Geneva State Park Marina, where boats head out onto Lake Erie for a day of fun while viewing a wide variety of birds traversing the area.
The Ashtabula waterfront sports a variety of eagles flying along the shoreline and birds frequent Lake Shore Park and Walnut Beach as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.