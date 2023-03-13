JEFFERSON — A water main replacement project on East Cedar and Maplewood streets is scheduled to start soon, and area homeowners will have several years to redirect water lines on their property, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
Martuccio said he and Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl met with Aqua Ohio Inc. representatives on Feb. 27 to discuss options for the residents.
The water lines were built decades ago with four inch pipes and need to be expanded and replaced before there are breaks in the pipes. “The lines are old, capacity is limited and there are no hydrants for fire protection,” Martuccio said in a written report to village council.
The new water lines will be eight inch pipes instead of the present four inch pipes.
Martuccio said thirty-three homes on the two streets will be affected by the project. He said the original lines were built on the back of the property and the new lines will be placed on the front of the homes.
“Thirty-three homes will eventually have to reroute their service lines from the back to the front where the new taps will be installed,” he said.
Martuccio said the village reached out to Dawn Gates of the Ashtabula County Planning and Development for possible ways to help residents who might not be able to afford the $3,000 cost for each property owner.
Homeowners who may have difficulty in affording the water lines may be eligible for Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program grants. There are income guidelines that are used to determine if the home owners would be eligible for the grants.
“The home repair grant will be made available to very-low to moderate income owner-occupants within the county when the necessary repairs evaluated by the rehabilitation specialist are determined to be a serious health or safety concern,” according to information on a flyer explaining the program.
“We are talking way back before our time,” Martuccio said of the water lines at the back of the properties. He said they were built before zoning ordinances were on the books to help standardize infrastructure.
