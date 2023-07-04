ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Tannery Hill was closed for two days after the second water main break in two weeks, said Aqua Ohio Area Manager Matt Perry.
“The water main break is the 20-inch main that connects the east and west side,” Perry said.
He said the line was constructed in the 1920s and was scheduled for replacement next year.
“It couldn’t hold out another year,” Perry said.
He said the plan is to replace the complete line from East Sixth Street along to Columbus Avenue to Tannery Hill next year.
Perry said there was a water main break on June 20 and 20 feet away there was another break on Sunday morning.
“This latest break is almost 100 feet from the entrance to Cederquist Park,” he said.
The break was north up the hill towars Columbus Avenue. Contractors spent much of the day Sunday and Monday putting in a new line.
The June 20 water main break called for a boil alert that was not necessary this time, Perry said.
“This time we were were able to maintain pressure in the system,” he said.
Perry said the pressure to individual homes was reduced and some houses did not receive any water but the pressure to the entire system was maintained.
The company is replacing the cast-iron pipe with ductile iron. The ductile iron is more corrosion-resistant and is stronger than cast iron.
Perry said he expects the repairs to be completed by today.
Large signs warned motorists of the closing from the Columbus Avenue and Lake Avenue entrances to the street.
