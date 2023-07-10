GENEVA — Water was flying in every direction on Sunday afternoon as children, and a few adults, battled it out with water cannons and other water-spraying devices at Memorial Field.
The event has become a popular way to cool off and have some family fun over the last three or four years.
“We’ve just decided to carry on the tradition,” said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd ,who was not in the position last year. She said she was learning as she went along and hopes to grow the event next year.
Dozens of children loaded their water pistols from large black buckets, but would occasionally run out of water.
The children gathered together when supplies ran low and screamed “We want water,” at the firefighters who are a big part of the event.
“It is a good way to have the children interact and express themselves,” Dowd said of the event.
Firefighters lined the western side of the field armed with large hoses and sprayed the water high in the air to douse the participants.
Geneva Fire Chief David Shook said it is a good event for the children to have positive experiences with firefighters.
Shook said it is also good for the firefighters who often see the dark side of life. He said having fun with children is a bright side to the job.
The Geneva firefighters were assisted by the Harpersfield and Geneva-on-the-Lake fire departments. The Geneva Police Department also had a representative on site as well as an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
Shook said it also a great way for families to have fun together. “The parents like it because this is a safe [environment],” he said.
