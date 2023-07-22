Water provides a unifying focus for people seeking to cool off and enjoy recreational opportunities throughout Ashtabula County.
Conneaut Harbor is a focal point with boaters often gathering inside the breakwall and others navigating the harbor.
Kayakers also maneuver the western portion of the harbor while further to the west sun bathers and swimmers hang out at Conneaut Township Park Beach.
Walnut Beach and Lake Shore Park also provide gathering points for families looking to cool off or enjoy a picnic.
Geneva State Park is also a destination for water sports and Geneva State Park Marina a focal point for boaters seeking time on Lake Erie to unwind from daily activities.
The Ashtabula River also features sunset kayaking, canoeing and other boating opportunities.
