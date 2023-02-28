The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns of a highly contagious virus outbreak across the United States.
The norovirus, sometimes called the stomach flu, causes vomiting and diarrhea. People of all ages can get infected and become very sick.
CDC data shows a steady increase in positive tests over the past three months, reaching a national positive test rate a few weeks ago at 17 percent, the highest for the last year.
So far, Ashtabula County residents have not been hit hard with the virus, according to local health officials.
“We have not experienced an unusual increase in cases at this point,” said Ashtabula County Medical Center Infection Control Practitioner Bonnie Bourdeau.
Terri J. Collett, environmental health director at the Ashtabula City Health Department, said we are in the tail end of the norovirus season, which is November thru April.
“We have been very lucky with not having any reported outbreaks here in the city of Ashtabula,” she said. “About 20 million people get sick from norovirus each year and most from close contact with an infected person or eating contaminated food.”
Infected food workers cause about 70 percent of the reported norovirus outbreaks from contaminated food.
“That is why it’s important to stay home when you are sick,” she said.
To protect yourself from norovirus, wash your hands often and especially after using the restroom, rinse fruits and vegetables before you eat or cook them, cook shellfish thoroughly, stay home when sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop and avoid preparing food for others when sick and also for two days after symptoms stop.
“Most people think they have the stomach flu or a stomach bug but it is probably norovirus, which is a common virus that is not related to the flu,” Collett said.
“Norovirus is the most common cause of vomiting and diarrhea, and food-borne illness. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain along with fever, headache and body aches. These symptoms can also lead to dehydration especially in young children, older adults and people with other illness, so its importation to stay hydrated.”
Symptoms may develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed so it’s not necessarily the last thing that you have eaten but what you ate 2-3 days before.
Sick individuals shed billions of tiny viral particles in their stool and vomit. It only takes a very small amount to make someone sick. Individuals are most contagious when sick with vomiting and diarrhea but can also infect others before symptoms start and after they feel better. Most people recover from norovirus within 1 to 3 days.
Each year, on average in the United States, norovirus causes:
• 900 deaths, mostly among adults aged 65 and older.
• 109,000 hospitalizations.
• 465,000 emergency department visits, mostly in young children.
• 2,270,000 outpatient clinic visits annually, mostly in young children.
• 19 to 21 million cases of vomiting and diarrhea illnesses.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/norovirus.
