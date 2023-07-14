Staff report
ASHTABULA — On display at the Ashtabula Arts Center this month is Judy Takacs’s “The Goddess Project: Warriors.”
Takács’ colossal, colorful, and classically-inspired oil portraits re-imagine the characters and stories from the mythology of multiple religions through a contemporary feminist lens.
Viewers will learn that Medusa is a rape victim. Pandora and Eve are women forbidden to learn. Venus is a generous peacemaker to our undeserving world and Athena is re-cast a kinder, gentler Goddess, standing in solidarity with her sisters. New Muses for the arts are created and little-known ones finally given credit for inspiring joy and greatness. Apollo, Sphynx, Judeo-Christian God, Michelangelo’s David and even Satan, traditionally depicted as male deities, are re-imagined as Goddesses.
“The Goddess Project” seeks to correct harmful myths; prejudices that have seeped into our collective thinking, laws, workplaces and lives as these stories have been told and retold for eons.
Note: This collection of art contains some nudity.
The gallery is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., as well as before shows and during intermission. Admission to the gallery is free. Anyone interested in purchasing art from an exhibit should see the front desk.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
