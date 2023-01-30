ORWELL — A Warren man died early Monday when he was hit by a snowplow truck outside a local manufacturing plant, said Amber Stewart, Ashtabula County’s chief coroner’s investigator.
The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Kennametal, 180 Penniman Road, according to Orwell Village Police Department.
A truck with a snowplow was salting the property during a winter storm when it hit a cleaning company worker, according to police.
Michael Bellstedt, 30, of Warren, was reportedly taking out the trash when he was struck, Stewart said.
“The truck driver didn’t see him,” she said.
Bellstedt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s report.
Emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate him, to no avail, police said.
A company spokesperson for Kennametal released the following statement Monday afternoon:
“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there was an incident early Monday morning on the grounds of our Orwell facility involving a contract service provider. Emergency services were called immediately and rendered aid onsite, but sadly, the individual passed away. Our thoughts are with this person’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. We are working with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the situation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.