Warm weather has provided Ashtabula County contractors a unique early January opportunity to continue work on construction projects and residents chance to enjoy recreational opportunities.
Construction has begun on the new Marriott Towne Square hotel at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township and the Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula Harbor.
The Grand River is over its banks in Harpersfield with trees normally on the bank now in the river and much of Lake Erie waterfront fog-shroudedearly this week.
More seasonable temperatures arrived later in the week but all of the Christmas weekend storm has melted, leaving residents with green lawns.
The massive winds that pounded Lake Erie on the Christmas weekend have caused shoreline changes including, large quantities of sand on the the Walnut Beach breakwall and along the beach at Geneva State Park.
