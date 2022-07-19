ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Wal-Mart’s pharmacy is offering free screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations Saturday at its quarterly Wellness Day event.
Wellness Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at all local Wal-Mart locations.
“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy, in a prepared statement. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions.”
The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is just a start but armed with that information customers can make decisions and track their health.
During this one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:
• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations).
• Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more.
• No-cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.
• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete said he hopes residents will take advantage of the Wellness Day.
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
