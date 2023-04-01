Volunteers from Remote Area Medical, along with area helpers, unloaded trucks on Friday morning in preparation for the free clinic that is scheduled to start this morning at Lakeside High School.
Much of the school was set up with medical equipment for the event, which is set to open at 6 a.m. today and again on Sunday.
A wide variety of medical, vision and dental needs will be met by volunteers who have come from all over the United States.
The clinic was hosted previously at Lakeside High School and at Ashtabula Towne Square prior to that.
Anyone is able to take advantage of the services offered by coming to the school.
Patients will be served on a first-come, first- served basis. Interested people may start lining up at 3 a.m.
