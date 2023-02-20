SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Remote Area Medical – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals — will return to Ashtabula County on April 1 and 2.
To make the clinic a success, healthcare professionals and volunteers willing to help with support are needed, organizers said.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at Lakeside High School.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in Ashtabula County, and we couldn’t provide this important care without our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “These continue to be challenging times, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers and community members who are coming together to help those in need.”
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams.
“We have excellent healthcare in Ashtabula County. Unfortunately, many residents do not have access to basic medical, dental or eye care due to cost or lack of transportation,” said Jo Anne Surbella, a member of the RAM Ashtabula Community Host Group. “The free care provided at a RAM clinic makes a difference. Whether it is having an infected tooth pulled, getting a pair of glasses or a routine checkup, the Remote Area Medical clinic can help fill the access gap and bring better health and wellbeing to our friends and neighbors at no cost to them.”
The two-day clinic will be at Lakeside High School, 6610 Sanborn Road.
Dental and vision services are the most requested services. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose one of those. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, to every patient attending the clinic.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on March 31 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. April 1-2.
RAM encourages everyone to arrive as early as possible, especially if they are in need of dental services. The number of patients who can be seen, and the closing time of the clinic, will depend on the number of volunteers available each day.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 910,000 individuals have received free services totaling more than $189.5 million.
Locally, more than 3,100 individuals have received free services totaling more than $1.7 million at the three RAM clinics held in Ashtabula County.
If you would like to volunteer at Ashtabula County RAM clinic, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
