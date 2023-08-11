CONNEAUT — Volunteers come in every shape and size and provide many skills to D-Day Conneaut that bring World War II alive every year at Conneaut Township Park.
From large groups to individuals, organizers put the event together with the assistance of hundreds of volunteers.
Jeff King coordinates groups of volunteers that come in from all over the United States and occasionally other countries. He will match matching each group to a needed task.
In reality, everyone working the D-Day event is a volunteer except a few contractors, King said. From ticket collectors, to pilots, to boat captains there are ways for people to apply their unique skills to the event.
“I primarily deal with groups of volunteers,” King said. He said he has 15 Boy Scout groups signed up and many other organizations providing assistance.
The Boy Scouts get a place to camp, a free lunch and help handle crowd control, carry ice, set up chairs for people to watch battles and anything else that is needed.
King said 1,000 volunteers are signed up in addition to the re-enactors.
Volunteers will begin setting up tents early next week in preparation for the big day as well.
Hundreds of re-enactors also give of their time and arrive with uniforms, weapons and other items need to make the event as historically accurate as possible. Re-enactors are also used to collect donations to help defray costs of the event that is free to the public.
Many volunteers return year after year and know their tasks well.
King said he has been coordinating volunteers for 13 years and it gets easier each year because of the experience gained the year before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.