SAYBROOK — A small army of volunteers came together on Saturday morning to help a family that has had some medical difficulties this year.
Honoring our Heroes coordinated the efforts to help James and Carrie Cozy after severe medical problems hit them earlier this year, said John Norris, president of HOH.
Norris said the group installed a wheelchair ramp for the family back in February and returned Saturday to do yard work, plant flowers and weed gardens on the property.
Norris started the organization about four years ago after retiring and hoping to do something to help northeastern Ohio veterans.
“We’ve helped 50 veterans in the last four years,” he said.
The group partnered with Home Depot for this particular project.
“Home Depot helps us a lot with supplies but decided to bring volunteers,” Norris said.
The volunteers spent much of the morning working the flower beds and caring for the lawn that James Cozy is no longer able to do while recovering from a heart problem that came from COVID-19, said his wife Carrie.
“it is just what we do. ... We just wanted to help and give back,” said Home Depot Manager Stefanie DiPiero.
Home Depot Specialty Manager Bill Pohil said it was not difficult getting people to help.
“Once we put up the sign-up sheet everyone was willing to work,” he said.
Bria Chapman, a flooring associate at the store, said she enjoyed the experience.
“It is a lot of fun. It is nice to be able to help and get out of the store,” she said.
“We’ve had a lot of crises in the New Year,” Carrie Cozy said of her husband’s heart problems that included multiple stays in the hospital.
She said she is extremely appreciative of the volunteer efforts.
“My heart is swelling,” she said of her feelings about the volunteers’ work.
