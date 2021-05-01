ASHTABULA — More than two dozen people spread out along Main Avenue on Saturday morning to make the city a more beautiful place thanks to the efforts of the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association.
The "Take it to the Curb" program started around 9:30 a.m. and included high school students, out of town visitors, business owners and concerned citizens.
Ryan Lencl, a member of the ADDA, said he was happy to work with the Youth Opportunities students from Lakeside High School. He said it is important to pass on the importance of a clean downtown to the next generation.
He said he was also giving a short history lessons regarding the downtown area.
Kelly Walsh of Medina said she came to town with her children to support Lencl and was picking up trash along Main Avenue and surrounding properties.
Rick Coblitz, owner of A. Louis Supply Co., and Liz Penna, president of the Ashtabula chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, were cleaning flower pots, that will be filled later in May.
People were sweeping the sidewalks while children, and grandparents, were picking up litter in alleyways connected to Main Avenue.
ADDA member Marty Cephas helped coordinate the event while wearing an "I believe in Ashtabula" T-shirt. She said it is important to keep downtown Ashtabula clean.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere was one of the volunteers and said it is an important annual event. "It kind of kicks off the spring and summer," he said.
Timonere said the volunteers also help the business owners know that their businesses on Main Street are appreciated by the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.