ASHTABULA — A concerted effort to clean city streets, parks and businesses drew a large crowd on Saturday morning.
An estimated 200 volunteers met at various sites throughout the city to make Ashtabula a cleaner place.
"We had a huge turnout," said Ashtabula City Council member Jane Haines.
She said people met at about 20 different locations to clean their particular areas of the city. The program was coordinated by Haines and fellow council member Jodi Mills, as well as Sal Jackson and Kevin Grippi. They were assisted by volunteers from many different parts of the community.
Haines said businesses got involved in the cleanup efforts. One of them was Koski Construction,which did a lot of work in downtown Ashtabula on Friday to get the process started.
"Jodi and I reached out to a lot of groups," Haines said.
project partners included the city, service organizations, schools and businesses. Haines said some businesses donated money for supplies.
Harbor Yak coordinated cleanup efforts in the Harbor, the Kiwanis Club did a lot of work along Griswold Road and Ohio Avenue Extension and other groups did their part all around the city.
Rebecca Avalos works for Signature Health and brought her family to assist in the cleaning the downtown area.
"They just asked for volunteers, so me and my kids volunteered to help," she said.
Avalos said they were able to fill five trash bags.
The Action Club, an extension of the Kiwanis Club and a group of developmentally disabled adults, participated in the event.
"This is our first thing that we got to do. It went well," said Lisa Ebersole, who helped form the group and worked along Griswold Road near the Molded Fiberglass company.
Sarah Frank and her girls Avery, 5, and Timiyah, 6, also worked along Griswold Road. She said they came to support the Kiwanis Club and the community.
Haines said the groups collected 48,240 pounds of trash (24.12 tons) with city workers putting in 84 man hours. Six 12-yard dumpsters of material were removed from the gulf area, she said.
