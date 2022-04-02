ASHTABULA — Rene Velez was in need of a ramp so he could get in and out of his Arlington Avenue home.
H20 Missions met that need on Saturday morning when a group of volunteers showed up to make his dream a reality; free of charge.
Velez said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and had problems that made entering and leaving his home difficult. He said his daughter looked into ways to receive help and found H20 Missions and the group arrived ready to work.
Velez also got his friends and church involved.
"They are helping me so I wanted to spread it out," he said.
Volunteers from our Lady of Peace Parish and the United Eastern Lenape Nation assisted on the project.
The group has been operating for more than a decade and has provided disadvantaged residents with ramps and other needs, said Bill Bluhm. He said the group has completed hundreds of projects over the years.
Bluhm said the group constructs about 50 wheelchair ramps a year throughout Ashtabula County. He said information about the group is available at h20missions.org.
The organization has a small group of volunteers that work on a lot of the projects, but others come in to make certain projects a reality.
"Not everyone can do everything," he said of the multi-faceted volunteers needed to complete a variety of projects.
The organization also provides yard cleanup, mowing, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, heating, roof repair and painting for those in need.
Bluhm said his involvement comes from a desire to give back.
"I have been blessed and I want to bless others," he said.
