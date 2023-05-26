ASHTABULA — “Viva Las Vegas” is the theme of this year’s 16th annual Dinner Dance, hosted by ACCOA Center for Active Living in Ashtabula, Geneva Senior Center, Jefferson Senior Center and Conneaut’s Seniors Together.
The event will take place from 5-9:30 p.m. June 22 at Norman D. Banquet Center, 2720 W. 19th St., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Nathan Pittorf will perform a dynamic show called, Elvis and Friends Tribute Show!
Pittorf will emulate Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and Eddie Cochran, complete with costume changes and audience mementos.
Pittorf is a multi-award-winning tribute artist entertaining crowds as Elvis since he was 8 years old.
He was the winner of the 2018 Lackawanna, N.Y.’s Got Talent, 2022 Blue Suede Memories in Waterloo, IA, 2022 Empire State Tribute Festival as Elvis and the 2022 Flaming Star first place (non-pro division) Toronto, Canada. Pittorf performs locally and nationally, and has performed for the past several years during Elvis Week in Memphis, TN.
“You will not be disappointed,” said Ashtabula County Community Aging Center for Aging Executive Director Lisa Bruckman. “Nathan has the look, the moves and sound of a young Elvis and you will have a hard time telling the difference between Nathan’s voice and Elvis’s voice.”
Dinner will be catered by Tony’s Deli and will include rigatoni and meatballs, baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, rolls & butter, appetizers, dessert and beverage.
Door prizes will be drawn and there will even be a coronation of a king and queen — complete with crowns and other regalia.
Tickets are still available, singles and couples 55 and up are invited. Tickets are advanced sale only and the ticket price for the event is only $13 a person and includes dinner.
This year’s committee was led by Bruckman, Michelle Atkins from the Jefferson Senior Center, Carolyn Holden from the Geneva Senior Center and Joann Cole from the Conneaut Seniors Together.
They have been planning the event for weeks along with help from numerous businesses in the county.
Kevin McGinnis of KMcGPhotography, “Photos On The Fly” will be taking pictures to remember the beautiful evening. Entertainment is sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Proper attire is required. However, in the past the attire ranged from your favorite jeans, Sunday’s best and even formals with corsages. Just come and have fun. Enjoy a good meal, good music, and a good time.
To purchase tickets or for more information contact any of the following locations:
ACCOA Center for Active Living – 440-998-6750
Jefferson Senior Center – 440-576-9052
Geneva Senior Center – 440-466-3048
Conneaut Seniors Together — 440-593-5273
