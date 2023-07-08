SAYBROOK — It was a long time coming, but residents got to see Saybrook Township Fire Station 2 up close and personal on Saturday during an open house.
The planning to get a new fire station started in 2019, said Saybrook Fire Chief John Jyurovat. He said three committees worked with department leaders and the Saybrook Township Trustees to get the station built.
He said a strategic planning committee, a levy committee and a building committee worked together to make the new station a reality.
Jyurovat said the leaders worked hard to keep the costs as low as possible while still meeting federal government standards. He said a 3.5-mill levy passed in 2020 provided the funds for the station.
He said it is the first new fire station built in the county since the Ashtabula Fire Department was built in the early 1970s.
Jyurovat said he was at the station four or five times a day while it was being built to make sure it was meeting the plans constructed for the station.
One of the items department leaders helped make a reality was below-ground heating in the fire station to help reduce the costs.
When the department is at full strength, there will be two firefighters at the Saybrook Station 2 location on Route 45 near the Route 531 intersection and two at the Route 20 station.
He said there were some items taken out of the station plans as costs rose during the coronavirus pandemic. Jyurovat said the station costs are a bit over $3 million, with some items still to be added to the cost.
“We did everything we could possibly do to make it as affordable as possible,” he said.
The station includes living quarters, an exercise room, kitchen, outdoor patio, laundry room, mechanical room and emergency bunker.
He said the department presently has nine full-time firefighters, 14 part-time firefighters and 12 people on the water-rescue team.
The emergency bunker has several connected rooms designed to survive 250-mph winds. He said that is a mandatory requirement for new stations.
He said the bunker includes a concrete and steel rebar mix that makes it safe in major storms.
Visitors were given tours of the facility and equipment used to fight fires and rescue people.
Jyurovat said a room designed to be part of the bunker provides a place to check patients that might have a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.