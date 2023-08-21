ASHTABULA — Visitors to the Ashtabula Lighthouse Fish Fry were able to help perpetuate a part of city history and enjoy a good meal at the same time.
The event drew many people and is one of the Ashtabula Lighthouse Restoration and Preservation Society’s main fundraisers.
Visitors also had the option of paying for a boat ride out to the lighthouse to check out the progress on the restoration.
“It’s wonderful. It’s like going back through time,” said Eleanor Schuler of Ashtabula. She said it gives you a sense of the history of the structure.
Joe Santiana, president of the group, provided tours from the Lake Shore Park boat ramps to the lighthouse and back.
Santiana said there has been excellent progress toward the full restoration of the lighthouse, but weather did play a factor.
“We didn’t get to do as much as we would have liked,” he said of weather issues that kept the boat from being able to dock.
Santiana said electrical work is ongoing and other improvements are planned before the boat is put away for the winter.
Santiana said he has been working on the restoration for 21 years. He said he thought it would take five years, but it has taken much longer.
“It wasn’t supposed to be a lifetime achievement,” he said with a laugh.
A lighthouse was built in 1836 and was a special beacon for mariners for decades. The present lighthouse was built in 1905 and made out of heavy steel and moved to its present location in 1916.
The fish fry included volunteers cooking fish and french fries, and live entertainment performed under the pavilion.
