A Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will remain at the Beech Street War Memorial thanks to the combined efforts of elected officials from Jefferson and Jefferson Township.
Jefferson Village Council approved the purchase of the land on Monday and Jefferson Township on Tuesday, opening the door for a happy ending to a story that began many years ago when the helicopter was gifted to the memorial just north of the Oakdale Cemetery.
The village and township are buying the land from a private landowner and sharing the $15,000 purchase price equally between the two governmental entities.
Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl said the property ownership became and issue after the Jefferson VFW post closed. He said the U.S. Army approached the village and the township and said they would have to take the helicopter back if the land wasn’t owned by a government entity.
Jefferson Township Trustee Scott Barber said the plan has been in the works for about a year. “It has been a joint effort with the village,” he said.
Barber said it also will provide entrance to land that could eventually be used to expand Oakdale Cemetery on the north side of Beech Street. “We are glad to be able to do this.”
In 2017, an educational pavilion was added north of the present site of the helicopter. A marker also displays the names of Ashtabula County residents killed during the Vietnam War.
The memorial has been used following Memorial Day services at Oakdale Cemetery and other events to highlight the efforts of veterans.
