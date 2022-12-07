JEFFERSON — After a November prelude to the snow season, village officials are fine-tuning the snow removal plans for the months to come.
The village now has two tractors that can be used to plow the village sidewalks.
“We did a few modifications,” Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said of a plow that will be used to plow the sidewalks in the downtown area.
“We have two options now,” he said. Martuccio said the new machine will be used in the village and the Kubota will be used on more open sidewalks in the village.
He said the modification to the one plow will reduce chances of lawns getting damaged during the sidewalk snow plowing.
Martuccio said the village was also able to showcase new road and snow removal equipment during the Saturday evening Jefferson Area Christmas Parade.
“It was kind of a good way to show the people of the village what we bought and what we are going to use to keep the roads cleared,” he said. Martuccio said all the village departments were involved in the parade.
In other business:
- Martuccio said an Aqua water line replacement project on Market Street is underway and will likely last well into spring, depending on the weather.
- Martuccio said there is also a Poplar Street culvert improvement project underway under the direction of the Ohio Department of Transportation.
- The Market Street sewer lining project continues and will likely be completed by the end of the year.
