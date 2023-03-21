JEFFERSON — Village officials continued to reach out to residents of East Cedar and Maplewood streets on Monday during a regularly scheduled council meeting.
Numerous family representatives attended the meeting after hearing about the water main replacement project that is on tap for the coming months.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio gave a short presentation two weeks ago detailing ways residents of the two streets might be able to receive financial assistance through an income-based Ashtabula County program.
Martuccio emphasized the village’s attempt to be proactive with residents by meeting with Aqua Ohio to make sure there was plenty of accurate information available.
Martuccio said there is a program available for lower-income residents that could assist in an estimated $3,000 cost to move waterlines from the back of people’s properties to the front.
The new water main will replace one that was built 70 years ago. Martuccio said the water main will be twice the size and reduce the chances of the line breaking.
“It could go at any time,” he said.
Residents asked questions about the assistance program and what state their property would be left in after completion of the project. Martuccio assured the residents that things would be restored to their present state after the work is completed.
Martuccio also said the residents would have two to three years to complete the re-routing project from the back of the properties to the front. He also said the old line will be capped and permanently taken out of service, but remain underground.
In other business:
• Council accepted the resignation of a Jefferson police officer.
• A second reading of a resolution to adopt and amend the village’s code of ordinances took place.
• Council approved pay raises for all village employees.
• There was a second reading of an ordinance to accept a Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council grant to help fund the village’s “Music in the park” program.
• Council approved Mayor Brian Diehl’s recommendation to remove Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen from probation and approve a wage increase of 50 cents per hour for him.
