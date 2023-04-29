ASHTABULA — Having served their country, some of America’s military veterans now serve their local communities as members of Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across the country.
The members of VFW Post 943 in Ashtabula are no exception.
Newly elected to lead Post 943 is Melvin Hanna, 55, of Ashtabula. He’s the post’s first African-American commander, and he wants to carry on the tradition of service.
“I’m very honored to serve as the newly elected Post Commander of VFW Post 943,” Hanna said. “My mentor, Barry Meadors, the current post commander, has given me the tools and Knowledge to take charge of a great organization.”
A 1986 graduate of Harbor High School, Hanna retired from the U.S. Army in March 2022 after 36 years of service. He started his career with the Reserves out of Erie, Pa., and then went to active duty in Fort Hood, Texas.
He’s served in Japan, Fort Carson (Colorado), Germany, Fort Bragg (North Carolina) and with the Ohio National Guard.
Hanna served in combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.
“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to 48 different countries, most of it in the Special Forces,” he said. “It allowed me to better understand how truly we are blessed to live in the United States of America.”
Hanna is a lifelong Ashtabula County resident and today he serves as an assistant football coach for the Jefferson Falcons with his son, Brandon Hanna.
“He will be a great addition to rebuild our membership and encourage the younger veterans in our community to step up,” said Luke Sawicki, D7 commander of the VFW Ohio. “Hanna is dedicated and will bring a great impact to Ashtabula.”
Hanna said the VFW has always supported him on his journeys and he’s grateful.
“Our plans [at the VFW] will never change,” he said. “We will continue supporting our veterans and community and doing whatever it takes to make it happen.”
