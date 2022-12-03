ASHTABULA — Twenty five area veterans will be a bit warmer this winter after receiving quilt gifts from the Ashtabula Friendly Quilters.
The group held a presentation ceremony on Monday at the Ridge Nazarene Church in Ashtabula.
AFQ Secretary Mary Fernandez said the group holds the event annually to thank veterans for their service.
“This is our sixth year and we have given out 175 quilts,” Fernandez said. She said the 25 veterans who received quilts this year came from recommendations from family, quilters and area veterans groups.
Fernandez said the group presently has 40 members and most contributed in some way to the creation of the quilts. She said the quilts were put together throughout the entire year.
Fernandez said Cindy Heath originated the program and helps administer the event annually. She said different members of the guild present the quilts to the veterans.
Fernandez said the group has also provided quilts for Hospice of the Western Reserve, Mya House and other charities.
The veterans included soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and other conflicts all the way to the Vietnam War, she said.
“[Helping veterans] is a big deal for us because they have served our country,” Fernandez said.
