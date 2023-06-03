Ceremonies took place in all corners of Ashtabula County on Monday as Memorial Day parades and gatherings honored the men and women who gave their lives for their country.
During the week leading up to the holiday, many volunteers placed flags at the graves of veterans in cemeteries all over Ashtabula County and Madison.
On Memorial Day, parades, speeches, music and waving flags were all of the observance of the solemn holiday.
High school bands participated in many of the ceremonies as did the Ashtabula County Young Marines and many other groups seeking to honor veterans.
Taylor Cleveland gave the main speech at the Conneaut ceremony at City Cemetery.
He said he has only missed two of the ceremonies. One was when he was deployed to Iraq and a second when he spent time with the family of a friend who was killed in Iraq.
