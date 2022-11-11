Veterans were the focus of attention at many places around Ashtabula County with free meals and a solid thanks a part of the Veterans Day experience.
The Elks Club provided a free meal for veterans while schools hosted events to honor veterans who served their country in the Armed Forces.
The Conneaut Veterans Day ceremony was moved indoors due to substantial rain, but a small parade to the Conneaut War Memorial was completed as planned.
In Orwell, Grand Valley students honored veterans with certificates and performed music for guests who packed the school’s gymnasium.
Pymatuning Valley students presented a Thursday evening concert for veterans and their families.
Ashtabula veterans gathered at the Ashtabula War Memorial for a Friday morning ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.