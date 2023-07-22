Feed Our Vets will be the first recipient of a new group that was recently formed entilted“For Vets Sake. The organization is planning a bocce tournament to raise funds for “Feed our Vets”. (From left) Bruce Campbell, tournament organizer; Tracy Bidwell, director of the “Feed Our Vets” food pantry on Center Street in Ashtabula; Armando DeCamillo and Monte Foltz, both members of the new organization.