ASHTABULA — A new group to benefit veterans has recently formed with the intention of raising funds for Ashtabula County veterans.
“For Vets Sake” is planning a bocce tournament starting at 10 a.m. August 26 at The Sons of Italy Lodge on Columbus Avenue.
The event is planned to have 16 teams of four veterans on each team with all proceeds going to help “Feed Our Vets” on Center Street in Ashtabula, said Armando DeCamillo who is a member of the new organization.
“Veterans playing will receive a free t-shirt and food. First, second and third place team winners will receive a plaque,” DeCamillo said.
He said there is still room for players and teams to participate in the tournament and interested parties can contact DeCamillo at (440-855-8843) or Bruce Campbell at (440-344-6636).
“The entry fee is $120 per team and the team must consist of veterans from Ashtabula County. We are contacting veterans’ groups and organizations which have veterans amongst their memberships in hopes that they will sponsor teams, provide financial support or perhaps do both, according to a written letter of information about the event.
The entry fee and and a completed entry form must be returned to Campbell by August 18.
“Feed Our Vets” has experienced an increase in need as well as a decrease in donations, said the FOV Director Tracy Bidwell.
“We are doing about 330 families a month,” Bidwell said. She said the end of some COVID-19 funding and an increase in grocery prices has increased the need.
The food pantry is open to veterans the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.