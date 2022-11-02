Veterans Day has a special spot in the lives of those who have served our nation’s military and for many who did not serve.
While many people will attend services, fly flags or say a prayer on Veterans Day many have a history of gratitude for comrades who have fallen or family members who have sacrificed so much for their country.
Area residents responded to a question regarding what Veterans Day means in their lives.
Rick Gleason, a 23 year veteran of the U.S. Navy said he would like to thank all Veterans that have served and are currently serving in the military to protect our nation.
“For me, Veterans Day has several meanings. It’s a day to recognize, honor and respect the dedication made by all men and women who chose to step forward and serve our country.
“It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices of the families of those that serve. It is their strength and support that allow service members to foucs and complete their mission and to defend our freedoms. “Our freedoms, tha we often take for granted, come at a tremendous cost and deserve gratitude.
“As a 23 year Veteran, it is a day to reflect on my own experiences and the camaraderie I am prvileged to share with so many great people. I am humbled to have taken the same oath as my heroes have,” he said.
Dan Whitmire, U.S. Army veteran who served in Germany while his brother Charles Whitmire served in Vietnam. He said his father Tom P. Whitmire served in Europe during World War II.
“I am thankful for all my borther Veterans that helped keep our country free,
he said.
Terry Moisio Jr. shared his thoughts on the sacrifice made by the men and women in the military. “Veterans Day hgas a special meaning to my family and I.
“Our affiliation with the military began several years ago and continues to this day...We’ve developed a great respect for the sacrifices of the Veterans who have served our country along with those who continue to serve in the Armed Forces,” he said.
