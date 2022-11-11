Ray Hammond, 97, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, was helped to his feet on Friday morning as veterans of all ages were honored during a ceremony in the Grand Valley High School gymnasium.
Hammond stood proudly and listened to a mix of patriotic songs played by students.
The annual celebration was just one of many events held throughout Ashtabula County to honor veterans.
Kyle Cozad, a former U.S. Marine, said the military helped him find an outlet for wanting to serve his country.
“I found myself at a place where I wanted to serve, but didn’t know how to do it,” he said.
Cozad says veterans understand concept of self sacrifice for the greater good and what former soldiers have done by giving their lives for our country.
“We are here today because somebody wrote that blank check so we can be here today,” he said.
Veterans were also celebrated on Thursday evening during a Veterans Day Concert at the Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center at Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover Township.
Students performed patriotic numbers under the direction of the musical staff honoring veterans. During the playing of the Armed Forces Medley, veterans were asked to stand during the song dedicated to their particular branch of the military.
At Greenlawn Memory Gardens, members of North Kingsville American Legion Neal Post 743 gathered for a memorial service on Friday afternoon.
Will Runyan was the speaker and told those in attendance that there are three days a year set aside to remember those who have served in the Armed Forces. He said Armed Forces Day in May focuses on present members of the military, Memorial Day focuses on those who have gone before and Veterans Day honors all who have served.
Runyan said there are 19 million people living who have served in the United States military. He said many have returned to their homes and become teachers, first responders, business owners and many other occupations that focus on community involvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.