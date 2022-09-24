GENEVA — A World War II veteran who died in 2015 was honored Saturday with military honors and provided with a headstone at Evergreen Cemetery.
During a Memorial Day ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery, a woman brought the lack of a headstone for William Henry Lomas to Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6846 Commandant Ron Stettler. That led led to Saturday's ceremony and the donation of a headstone, Stettler said.
Lomas was born Dec. 8, 1921, and died Jan. 1, 2015.
Karen Anderson said she was a neighbor of the family and mentioned the lack of a headstone to Stettler. She was back at the cemetery on Saturday morning to help celebrate the event.
Stettler said Anderson provided Lomas' discharge papers and dog tag and he researched his military history. He said Lomas was a "hero" who fought during the invasion of Normandy, in France, north Africa and the Rheinland during some of the toughest battles of World War II.
"I came back to the Post and talked to a bunch of guys and they all agreed, 'We can't let this continue'," he said.
Stettler started a process to honor Lomas through a ceremony at the cemetery and worked with the Veteran's Service Commission as well. He said Jim Belding offered to donate the headstone.
Stettler was also able to contact Lomas' grandchildren, who flew to northeastern Ohio from Massachusetts to attend the ceremony.
Lori Lomas Camerlin and her sister Lisa Lomas, both grandchildren, attended the event as well as great granddaughter Breanne Camerlin.
Lori Camerlin said she was honored to attend. She said her father is unable to walk so he could not make the trip from Massachusetts.
The family received a flag to keep in honor that was used in the military honors ceremony. Stettler said a color guard participated in the event as well as other representatives of the Post and Belding's family.
