On Oct. 13, 1987, I came to the Star Beacon as a 27-year-old photographer seeking to make my way to the big time in photo-journalism.
Several months later I decided to work on a photo page with a local veterinarian who spent well north of 60 hours a week working with farm animals.
It was my first attempt at a photo page since college and I wanted something that would provide a variety of images that would reflect the unique farm culture of rural Ashtabula County.
At the time there were many more dairy farms in the county than presently exist and large-animal veterinarians were desperately needed to keep businesses running smoothly.
For seven straight weeks, I met Charlie Curie in Jefferson to go on his rounds. We met one day a week to see animals throughout rural Ashtabula County, where he cared for hundreds of cows and horses.
In those seven weeks I would see a whole new world and learn a lot from a man who loves animals, people and his county.
Curie was raised in Ashtabula County, graduating from Jefferson Area High School before earning his undergraduate and veterinary degrees from Ohio State University.
Months before we started the seven-week project Curie had collapsed in a Pierpont Township field after working years of 100-hour work weeks to build his practice. The wake-up call was heeded, sort of, and he knocked those hours back to 60 to 80 hours a week.
I was fortunate to learn a lot from Curie during our time together, including the importance of passion in a career choice and how to treat people you contact daily. Another lesson was keeping your nose to the grindstone and just handling each day as it comes — one at a time.
Curie always had a smile on his face and clearly loved working with the animals and people.
Years after the project was completed, Curie casually mentioned that he had intercepted the apparent intention of a horse to kick me in the head when I got too close to the animal.
Thanks, Charlie!
Over the years Curie transformed his farm-animal business into a thriving small-animal practice that now has four locations.
Throughout that time Curie has continued to be involved in the community in many ways, including as a Jefferson Township trustee.
I will never forget those freezing-cold mornings tromping through barns as Curie tried to solve one problem after another.
Watching him help birth a breached calf was one of the more fascinating experiences of my 36 years at the Star Beacon. We didn’t use that picture, but the image and the experience are ingrained in my mind forever.
As my life vision of going to the “big time” changed, I couldn’t help but think it was because of the help of people like Curie, who provided an example of how to do their jobs with passion and commit to a small corner of the universe wholeheartedly.
I have now done hundreds of photo page, but none was as close to my heart as that first page and the man who shared his life with me and our readers.
WARREN DILLAWAY can be reached at warren@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.