JEFFERSON — The need to create more ways to provide food for the American people includes a move towards a growth in urban agriculture, said John Patterson, executive director of the Ohio Farm Services Agency.
Patterson, formally a state representative for the 99th district, is working with a committee of federal, state and local representatives to increase urban agricultural pursuits; whether they be traditional farming on land in the city of Cleveland or hydroponic operations in large urban buildings.
Cleveland is one of five cities that were named “pilot” programs to create unique ways to improve food production in the city. “Think of a patchwork of urban farming,” he said.
Patterson said the need for increased food production continues to grow as available farm land decreases, climate change and smaller amounts of farmers.
The pilot programs in Cleveland, Toledo and other Ohio cities will hopefully be replicated throughout the nation.
Patterson said a recent meeting with a variety of groups, including representation from Senator Sherrod Brown’s office, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s office and two state legislators, led to a meeting that lasted 40 minutes longer than planned because there were so many positive ideas.
Some of the challenges facing urban agriculture involves the availability, and cost, of water, the availability of cold storage to keep products fresh and solve supply chain issues.
“How do we cultivate producers with customers,” he said of the need for cooperative structures to help the people blazing a trail.
Communication between urban markets and rural farmers is also an important component of the drive to increase long-term availability of food.
Julie Wayman, community development educator for the Ohio State University Extension Office in Jefferson, is also excited about the possibilities of increased cooperation between rural farmers and city markets.
“I’m very interested in FSA’s Urban Ag initiative and what will be happening in Cleveland as Cleveland provides access to larger markets. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what develops as part of this project, as they [the committee] will be working to increase market access for small farms,” she said.
Wayman works to increase access to fresh food for low income residents and providing agricultural education to children, supporting farmers markets, promoting small local food producing farms and creating connections in the local food system.
“I am working with a group of local food stakeholders to explore the feasibility of a local food processing center and shared commercial kitchen space,” she said.
Patterson said another component of the program in Cleveland, and in Ashtabula County, is making sure people understand where their food comes from and the hard work it takes to bring it to a grocery store.
