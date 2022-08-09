Clint Nims has been pleased with the leadership his upperclassmen have shone to get ready for the 2022 season.
“They’ve went above and beyond, and are holding each other accountable,” the Grand Valley football coach said. “They’ve taken the initiative on a lot of things.”
The upperclassmen will be key for the Mustangs as they look to rebound from three rough seasons. GV has just two wins in the 2019-’21 campaigns,
“We’re trying to do it the right way,” Nims said. “We’ve laid the foundation, and the guys are ready for some success.”
Here are five players to watch this season, listed alphabetically.
• Brady Bogdan, Junior, Tight End-Defensive Line
Bogdan started at left tackle last season, but has moved offensive positions.
“He will use his big frame [6-foot-4, 225 pounds] to block and catch passes,” Nims said.
- Nathan Boiarski, Sr., Quarterback-Defensive Back
Boiarski is in line to return at QB after a season-ending injury last season.
“Nathan has looked great during the offseason and even won the top QB award at the Top Gun QB Camp,” Nims said. “He can throw the ball and is a threat to run.”
Last season, Boiarski passed for 583 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 370 with three scores.
He also registered two interceptions and three pass break-ups last season on defense.
Boiarski earned Division V honorable mention Northeast Lakes District honors last season.
• Jason Byers, Senior, Offensive Line-Defensive Line
One of the staples along the line, Byers returns at right guard and Logan Martin is back at right tackle.
“Byers and Martin are both real strong,” Nims said. “They’re both great leaders and work well together.”
• Logan Martin, Sr., Offensive Line-Defensive Line
Martin is one of three senior starters along the line, with center Charlie Clason and Byers, to pave the way for the Mustangs skilled players.
“These three have been a big part of the team’s improvement throughout last season and look to solidify the team this season,” Nims said.
• Robert Rogers, Jr., Wide Receiver-Defensive Back
Rogers made 11 catches for 139 yards and scored one TD last season.
Nims believes Rogers has big-play potential.
“We may see him carry the ball as well,” Nims said.
Rogers, who qualified to the Division II regional high jump during the 2022 track and field season, is also one of four starters back in the GV secondary.
He ended last season with 65 tackles, including three for loss, four pass break-ups and one interception.
“He looks to solidify the back end of the defense by creating turnovers,” Nims said.
Rogers picked up Division V honorable mention Northeast Lakes District honors in the 2021 season.
