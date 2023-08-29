Staff Report
A Geneva Area City Schools bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Gates Mills on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Gates Mills Police Department.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which is currently under investigation, according to the statement.
“We are aware of this unfortunate situation and most importantly are happy to report that all students, coaches, our driver, and others involved are safe,” Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in an emailed statement on Tuesday night. “We will investigate the situation to determine the cause of the accident. When more information is available after an official investigation is done, we will release it at that time.”
Geneva High School athletic director Jennifer Crossley, reached by phone, referred questions to Hrina-Treharn.
