GENEVA — Geneva City council passed three ordinances providing city leaders with ways to deal with day-to-day challenges.
City Council passed an ordinance authorizing appropriations and fund transfer to insure the budget is balanced and a piece of legislation allowing the finance director to match bills with payment dates.
Council also passed a resolution allowing American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund which provides the city the most flexibility in using the COVID-19 relief funds, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
In other business
• Varckette said income tax collection is going well in 2022 and indications are the positive results will continue.
• Varckette said zoning inspector Tom Dunlap expects to retire in late June or early July, and the city hopes to have his replacement hired by that time.
• Construction on the damaged Memorial Field concession stand will likely occur in the next two weeks, Varckette said. He said somebody drove a car around the track and ran into the building.
Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said the motorist is being prosecuted and his insurance company has been contacted to pay for the damages.
• Varckette said preliminary discussions are underway with Harpersfield Township Trustee Ray Gruber regarding the possibility of adding 435 feet to a trail along Clay Street. He said a third of the trail would be in the city with Harpersfield Township providing supplies and the city, the labor.
• Council and Varckette discussed the use of ARPA (COVID-19 relief) money during the meeting. Varckette said final plans can’t be made till the financing of the upcoming West Main Street project is finalized.
• Varckette and Pasqualone agree to talk with Norfolk and Southern Railroad officials regarding a crossing that is causing motorists problems.
• Council also passed a resolution allowing Varckette to ender into an agreement police and fire dispatching services for Geneva-on-the-Lake.
