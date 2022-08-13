SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Looking back and moving forward was the dual theme of the Live United luncheon on Friday at the Norman Frances Banquet Center.
United Way of Ashtabula County Executive Director Kristen Kitchen thanked the 224 people at the event for their efforts to make Ashtabula County a better place.
“I see 224 of my closest friends,” Kitchen said of the supporters who helped made the fundraising goals for the 2021-22 campaign.”You are valued, appreciated and making a difference in Ashtabula County.”
The United Way of Ashtabula County administrative team honored people’s work in the campaign and for the county.
Dean Susan Stocker, recently retired from Kent State Ashtabula, received the Community Builder award for her many years of service to the community and her past service on the UWAC board of directors.
Stocker said there are increasingly more vulnerable groups of people in Ashtabula County, including the young, the old, the disabled and the mentally ill.
“It is really to help people help themselves,” she said of the importance of United Way’s mission.
“We need to get more people to support United Way,” Stocker said after receiving the award.
June Ruth has run the ASHTA Chemical United Way campaign for 20 years and received the Michael E. Kahanca Award for Distinguished Volunteerism.
Dan Creed, of Mega-Bytes Computer Services, and his daughter Alexandria, with the Outstanding Advocate Award for going above and beyond expectations to improve Ashtabula County through United Way.
Kitchen said the 2021-22 campaign raised $464,000 for 18 different groups. She said the original goal was to maintain giving but donations actually increased.
“It is an honor to lead an organization that is supported so fully,” she said.
Starting the new campaign was also an important part of the lunch, Kitchen said. She said the 2022-23 campaign goal is $455,000 and will include three new recipients.
The new partners have a strong educational component and include After School Discovery, Torch Light Youth Mentoring Alliance and ACCESS Ashtabula County.
