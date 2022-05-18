UH Conneaut opens food market

CONNEAUT — Patients at UH Conneaut will have the ability to receive food from a newly opened food market at the facility.
The Food for Life Market opened on Wednesday at the hospital, according to a press release from UH. The market is stocked with nutritious food, including whole grains, dairy, fresh and frozen produce, and canned fruit, vegetables and meat. Food is provided by the Cleveland Food back, through a partnership with Country Neighbor in Orwell.
“The UH Food for Life Market focuses on the direct connection between food and a person’s health,” said Anne Leach, who has worked with UH to establish the markets. “UH has implemented a preventive food as medicine model to address food insecurity, which we know, if prolonged or repeated, can have negative health consequences.”
Food insecure patients can work with their primary care providers to receive a referral to the market for a family of four for six months, according to the press release.
The Ashtabula Foundation donated $48,200 in order to make opening the market possible.
“We are thankful to the Ashtabula Foundation for their generosity and that they continuously collaborate with us in order to provide health care services our community needs,” said Jason Glowczewski, Chief Operating Officer at UH Conneaut. “While we enjoy taking care of patients, one of our primary goals is to educate them on the importance of preventive medicine so they can manage their health and wellness successfully outside of our doors.”
UH currently operates four markets in northeast Ohio.
The market will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only, according to the press release.
