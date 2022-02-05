JEFFERSON — U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken spent some time Saturday learning more about Ashtabula County and supporting area police, fire and emergency workers.
Timken is in a crowded Republican primary field with seven other candidates. Cleveland area car dealer Bernie Moreno dropped out of the race earlier this week.
"I have great respect for Bernie Moreno. He highlighted issues in the campaign and I wish him great success," Timken said on Saturday during an interview.
Timken was the chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party from 2017 to 2021. "I put 150,000 miles on my car," she said of her networking across the state.
The traveling has continued since she declared her intentions to run last year. "It's been good. It's is a blessing to go around Ohio and meet so many people," she said.
Timken said she has been talking with parents, farmers, business leaders and many more representatives of the state.
"I have been doing a "parent first" (initiative)," Timken said of her interactions with parents regarding life as a parent; especially coming off of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said many parents are confused about school curriculum and concerned that their children have fallen behind due to virtual learning and other challenges surrounding the pandemic.
Timken said her priorities are getting people back to work. She said she would like to see a tax credit for
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.