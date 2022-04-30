SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Navy Band's 2022 National Tour will include a stop in Ashtabula County on its 13-city schedule.
A concert is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Lakeside High School Auditorium, 6600 Sanborn Rd.
Admission is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available via the Lakeside High School band website: http://lakesidebands.org. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.
Concert goers should enter via the event entrance. The concert is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. The band
performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
"For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy," said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. "Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home."
For more information on the U.S. Navy Band, call 732-556-2077 or visit www.navyband.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.