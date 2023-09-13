SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Saybrook Township firefighter Lloyd Richards is challenging incumbent Thomas Pope in the November election for a seat on the Saybrook Township Board of Trustees.
Richards, 77, a firefighter, EMT and fire investigator, is running for trustee to promote development in the township of new businesses, as well as maintaining the current business base. He’s also worked on updating zoning rules and regulations for the township.
“As a lifelong resident, I’ve contributed to the community in many ways: working in the cemetery, assisting in coordinating Memorial Day parades for over 30 years, served as a lifetime member of Saybrook Methodist Church, assisted in coordinating the Share Your Christmas Program in our community, as well as many years of being a first responder that helped me to understand the many needs of the community,” he said. “During high school years, I joined the Saybrook Fire Department as a Cadet and after graduation from High School, I continued as a volunteer firemen.”
He’s been married to his wife, Judy, for 58 years. They have three grown children and five grandchildren.
“We enjoy their company within our spare time,” Richards said. “We enjoy gardening, traveling the township and county, appreciating our parks and great fellowship with other township residents.”
A 1964 graduate of Ashtabula High School, he attended many technical schools, including: Firefighter Level II, Emergency Medical Technician, Certified Ohio Fire Inspector, as well as Ohio Fire Investigator and Arson Investigator.
“This education contributed to me becoming a full-time career fireman for Saybrook Township Fire Department,” he said. “Working with the Saybrook Township department helps me complete an assessment of all departments and operations to ensure that each department has the tools, technology and resources to serve our township.”
If elected, Richards promises to work with county, state and federal leaders to improve the infrastructure of the community.
Pope, 59, a retired civil engineer, was selected from a list of 11 applicants in June 2022 to serve the remainder of Saybrook Township trustee Gloria J. Baum ‘s term. Baum resigned on April 30, 2022.
Since then, he’s solved water issues with the railroad on Ninevah Road, taken care of drainage problems on Sanborn Road, paved roads in need of repair, helped to get the new fire station opened and effectively worked with the water and gas companies to get issues resolved.
“There is more improvement to be made,” he said. “If elected to a four-year term, I would like to get those issues and any others that may arise taken care of for our residents.”
Pope, a lifelong Saybrook resident, started his education at Saybrook Elementary School, later graduating in 1982 from Harbor High. He then followed in his father’s footsteps, attending Ohio University and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1987.
He has more than 40 years of experience with roads, drainage and different pipelines, starting when he worked part-time for Koski Construction during his summers out of high school and continued through his college years.
“After graduating from Ohio University, I worked for three years for National Engineering and then again followed in my dad’s footsteps to go to work for Koski Construction,” he said. “After a 32-year career with Koski Construction, I retired as the vice president. I believe all the above experience is why I was chosen by the other two trustees to oversee our township road department.”
Pope is a member of the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, the Elks Club, and a past Ducks Unlimited member. He helps keep the roads in good shape at St. Joseph Cemetery.
“Since my appointment as a Saybrook Township Trustee, I am proud of the accomplishments and improvements,” he said. “I am currently working on a Forman Road drainage issue, as well as erosion issues on the lake. I am hoping to be elected this November so I can continue these projects at hand and resolve future issues with my goal to keep our township a growing, happy, healthy place for our future children and grandchildren to work, live, play and raise their own families.”
Pope and his wife have three grandchildren attending Saint John School. He hopes his fourth grandchild will go to Saint John when he is of school age, he said.
“In my spare time I like to spend time in my wood shop working on projects or helping our grandchildren with their projects,” he said. “I enjoy fishing on Lake Erie and deep sea fishing, gardening, barbequing and trying new recipes. I also dabble in some consulting work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.