GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Representatives from two Ashtabula County marinas were on hand to receive awards Tuesday afternoon during an Ohio Marina Conference at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The Conneaut Port Authority received a gold award and the Geneva State Park Marina received a platinum award for efforts to keep the marinas safe environmentally by applying best business practices laid out by the Ohio Sea Grant.
The two groups were honored during a ceremony that recognized 19 different marinas in the state. The marinas were certified for the first time or attained a higher level of compliance with the suggested business practices.
The best business practices include hazardous waste management, wastewater management, fuel management, air pollution and site management.
The Ohio Sea Grant website indicates 90 marinas have been honored for their work. The organization has been working with Great Lakes communities on environmental issues for 40 years.
Geneva State Park Manager Gary Gerrone said he inherited a marina that was performing well related to environmental issues and has attempted to improve on that good record.
Gerrone said a new boat wash station will be added this year to help stop any chemical or invasive species issues. He said the marina plans to also use a skimmer on the water to remove any debris that may collect.
Conneaut Port Authority directors William Kline and Thomas Perkoski accepted the award.
Perkoski said there are recommendations for best practices laid out by the Ohio Sea Grant and they follow them.
“It means we are doing the right thing,” Perkoski said.
“It speaks to our mission statement,” Kline said.
Some of the best business practices related to marinas include distribution of fuel, wastewater runoff and other ways to make boating an environmentally positive experience.
The director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz spoke at the event regarding Ohio’s efforts to maintain strong environmental standards. She said federal officials have been pushing for plans on how those goals can be met as she seeks funds to make the projects a reality.
Ohio Sea Grant Director Chris Winslow also discussed projects around the state regarding wetlands research. He said there are unique aspects to each of the 82 wetlands areas.
He said the areas are being studied throughout the state through six different university teams conducting research. He said plants and soils are being studied to determine how nutrients are maintained.
Mertz said a key to the program is having local partnerships at each designated wetland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.