Two motorcyclists were killed on Saturday evening, within an hour of each other and on opposite sides of the county, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and fire chiefs in Andover and Harpersfield Township.
The first crash occurred around 6:46 p.m., when Charles Dales, 79, of Andover, was traveling east on Owen Hill Road in Andover Township and struck a deer, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“Mr. Dales was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued eastbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree,” the report states. Dales was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to the OHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
The second fatal crash occurred around 7:23 p.m. on Route 307, at the intersection of Harpersfield Road in Harpersfield Township, the release states.
A motorcycle driven by Stewart Cramlet, 45, of Geneva, was westbound on Route 307 when a car driven by Clyde Gentry, 61, of Geneva, heading eastbound on Route 307, turned onto northbound Harpersfield and struck the motorcycle, the report indicates.
Cramlet was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to UH Geneva Medical center, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the press release states.
Cramlet was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Gentry sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.
“The motorcycle’s speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash,” the press release states. The crash remains under investigation.
