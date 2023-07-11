ANDOVER — Two people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Saturday at Pymatuning State Park, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Columbia Station, drove off the left side of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources road near Fisherman’s Point at about 10:45 p.m., according to OHP reports.
The pickup then struck a culvert and overturned several times before coming to rest near Pymatuning Lake, OHP reported.
The driver and one of two passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital, OHP reports show.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, OHP reports show.
The crash remains under investigation by OHP.
Andover Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.