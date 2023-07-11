ANDOVER — Two people were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Saturday at Pymatuning State Park, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Columbia Station, drove off the left side of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources road near Fisherman’s Point at about 10:45 p.m., according to OHP reports.

The pickup then struck a culvert and overturned several times before coming to rest near Pymatuning Lake, OHP reported.

The driver and one of two passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital, OHP reports show.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, OHP reports show.

The crash remains under investigation by OHP.

Andover Fire Department also responded to the scene.

