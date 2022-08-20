MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Monroe Center Road and Route 7, said Pierpont Fire Chief Tom Marshall.
Marshall said a man and a woman were transported to UH Conneaut Medical Center. He said the man was later flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pa., and the woman was flown to a Cleveland hospital.
Their conditions were unknown on Saturday evening.
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 7:25 a.m., Marshall said. He said departments on the scene included Monroe, Pierpont, Kingsville, Sheffield and Conneaut.
