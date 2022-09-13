CHERRY VALLEY — Two people were transported from a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and route 193 in Cherry Valley Township on Tuesday evening, Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer said.
Spencer said a tractor trailer was headed north on Route 193 and didn't see the stop sign. It struck a car driving westbound on Route 6. He said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.
A helicopter from University Hospitals landed at the site just before 7 p.m. to transport one of the victims in the car to St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.
The passenger in the car sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, and was flown to Youngstown, while the driver of the car was taken to UH Geauga Medical Center for precautionary reasons, Spencer said.
Spencer said the driver of the truck was uninjured and was not transported to the hospital. He said Andover and Dorset fire departments responded to the crash scene, as well as Pierpont Ambulance that transported the driver of the car to Chardon.
Community Care Ambulance also responded to the crash scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
