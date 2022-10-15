Two candidates will face off in November for the Western County Court Judge position.
Current Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher was appointed to the position last year by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“Even before that I was a magistrate, from 2018,” Fisher said. “I chose to transition from being a lawyer to the bench because I like what the job entails, being a judge.”
She said she wants to give back to the community.
Casey O’Brien said he has a wealth of knowledge and experience, which has given him the ability to see both sides of disputes.
“I’ve handled cases in just about every court in northeast Ohio, and most of Ohio now,” O’Brien said. “It provided me with a unique view of the wide array of differences of people within the county, and different legal disputes that can come before the court.” He said he also has a wide variety of experience with community organizations.
If elected, O’Brien said he wants to focus on specialized dockets.
“I think, understanding that certain people’s involvement with the system, veterans for example, that we should acknowledge, A, their service, but B, that maybe some of the experiences they had coming into the system may require that they be treated on a different track,” O’Brien said.
There are about 26 different specialized dockets acknowledged by the Ohio Supreme Court in the state, he said.
He said he would also like to work on continuing technological advancements at the court, and conducting outreach with the Amish community.
If elected for a full term, Fisher said she would like to continue working on technology upgrades.
“We’ve invested a lot in updating the court, making it more accessible for anyone that needs to deal with the court,” Fisher said. “Which is making it more efficient, and saving the taxpayers money.”
Fisher said she would also like to continue building the programming and services the court offers, and expand the education programming offered by the court.
Fisher said she practiced law in Ashtabula County for the better part of a decade, and serving as a magistrate for several years let her learn from other judges about what things work and what things don’t.
O’Brien has been practicing law for 22 years throughout northern Ohio, and is licensed to practice in every court in Ohio, along with U.S. tax court and the federal courts in the Northern District of Ohio, he said. He has received numerous awards, he said.
“In certain extent, I think it’s important to be acknowledged for some of that work, but as life presents itself, then you start branching out into non-legal related facilities,” O’Brien said. He has served as board president for Country Neighbor, and a board member for Lake Erie college. Those positions present different issues that people have with courts in the county, O’Brien said.
As a judge, O’Brien wsaid he would be tough but fair. “Protect the community, that’s first and foremost,” he said.
There can’t be a two-tiered system of justice, and he would not legislate from the bench, O’Brien said. Judges should look to protect the community first, and then try to help defendants in front of the court, he said.
Fisher said municipal and county courts are like triage or an emergency room, with everything from traffic tickets to the first appearance of felony defendants taking place in those courts.
“Our job, as a judge in the municipal court level or in the county courts, is to get the cases decided as efficiently and quickly as possible, and to match the cases with the resources we have available, with the problems that that case presents,” Fisher said.
It isn’t the job of the judge to make laws, Fisher said.
Fisher said voters should support her because of her experience.
“I have judicial experience here in Ashtabula County, more than four years at the time of the election, I’ll be starting my fifth year,” she said. “That experience, there’s no substitute for it.”
O’Brien said voters should support him because of his life experience.
“I think that gives confidence to somebody looking to cast a vote in this race, that there’s not a situation that could present itself that I wouldn’t be prepared for, nor one that I have likely litigated in the past or been part of in a mentorship capacity,” he said.
