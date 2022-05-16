ASHTABULA — Parishioners at Mother of Sorrows and St. Joseph churches took a walk down memory lane on Sunday morning as the last mass was celebrated at each before Mount Carmel Church will begin hosting weekly masses for the entire Our Lady of Peace Parish.
The three churches were consolidated as one parish years ago, but lack of attendance and financial issues led church administration and the Youngstown Diocese to close two of the churches for regular masses. The church’s ministry will continue in different ways.
While some church members are angry that regular masses won’t be celebrated at their beloved parishes, others understand the situation and are ready to move on to the new normal.
Father Raymond Thomas, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, said there is a small group who have hired a canon lawyer to fight the closing of the churches.
Literature was passed out following the services claiming an appeal of the closings has been initiated on behalf of 80 parishioners, but most people attending Sunday were reflecting on family memories and memories of their life in the churches.
“I have the same emotions when my mom sold the family home ... it had just gotten too big for one person,” said John Shouvlin after mass at Mother of Sorrows on Sunday morning. He said the churches need to consolidate under one roof as the three buildings are not being utilized properly because of the dwindling worshippers in three large church buildings
Tom Kane opposes the closing of Mother of Sorrows Church and believes there is a lot of residential area in the Harbor that makes the church viable. “My great grandfather, John Condon, turned the first shovel of dirt,” he said.
“It’s sad,” said Paul Simon, who crew up in Mother of Sorrows Church. He said he understands why the decision was made, but that doesn’t make it an easier.
“I have been coming here since I remember,” he said. Simon said his father painted the inside of the church multiple times.
Father John Mulqueen, who was priest at Mother of Sorrows for many years, presided over mass at St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday morning. He said he was priest at the church when the school was closed.
He said parishioners should “Do your work and say your prayers.”
Thomas said the churches will still be used for festival day celebrations, funerals, teaching and will be open for prayer during announced times. He said plans are in the works to keep using the churches in other ways as well.
Thomas said he hopes to use the history of Mother of Sorrows for programs that would deal with life challenges facing mothers, such as the loss of a child, that occur in the community.
