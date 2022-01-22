Two Ashtabula County families were left homeless on Saturday after firefighters from multiple departments battled two separate blazes in frigid temperatures.
One of the fires started late Friday afternoon in Richmond Township but firefighters from Pierpont, Andover, Dorset, Sheffield and Monroe townships were able to keep the fire controlled in the second story of the home at 2378 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Pierpont Township Fire Chief Tom Marshal said.
He said there was fire coming out of the front of the house on the second story when they arrived on the scene.
Marshal said he checked the home out around 10 a.m. Saturday and there were no signs of hotspots and witnesses indicated there didn't appear to be any issues around noon.
But that changed quickly.
"It rekindled at 2:48 p.m. (on Saturday)," Marshall said. He said fire was coming from all three sides of the building when they arrived on the scene.
Marshal said renters lived in the home but he was unsure how many people will need to find new places to live. He said the building is now a total loss.
Firefighters from Pierpont, Andover, Sheffield, Dorset, North Shenango, Pa., and Holiday Camplands battled the blaze on Saturday, he said.
The State Fire Marshal's office was scheduled to come to the scene Monday but that may not occur because the structure is a total loss and unstable, Marshal said. He said he would talk with the fire marshal's office on Monday and they would make a decision at that time.
Harpersfield blaze
In Harpersfield Township, firefighters were called out around 5:50 a.m. Saturday for a fire at 748 Route 534, Harpersfield Fire Chief Frank Henry said.
He said the former Harpersfield Grange Hall was being used as a residence and four people were living there.
Henry said firefighters from the Harpersfield, Geneva, Austinburg and Madison fire departments battled the blaze and were on the scene for five hours. He said the structure was destroyed.
"It is a total loss," Henry said. "It was a defensive fire from the beginning."
Henry said the amount of fire and smoke coming from the building made it a defensive fire quickly.
The Red Cross was assisting the victims. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined because of the level of damage to the building.
